John David Belson
1938-2020
John David Belson (David), 81 of Richmond, Texas passed away February 25th 2020.
David was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 14t h 1938, Sparrow Hospital, to Rosemary and Maurice Belson.
In the spring of 1947, the family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where David graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1956.
David spent two years at SMU (Electrical Engineering Major) and then transferred to Louisiana Tech University graduating in 1961 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. While at SMU, David was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
David served in the US Air Force from 1961-1965. He was stationed at Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. While in the Air Force, David and loving wife Louise Wynn Belson were married in 1962.
In 1966, David and family relocated to Philadelphia, PA where he joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a Manufacturing Engineer. While in Pennsylvania, David attended Drexel University (night school) graduating with an MBA in 1974.
In 1975, David relocated to Houston, Texas (family followed in 1976) where he joined Fluor Engineering and Construction as a Lead Mechanical Engineer. He worked for Fluor for 25 years and retired in January 2000.
David was preceded in death by mother Rosemary Edna Larink Thompson Belson, father Maurice William Belson, and brothers Charles (Chuck) William Belson, and James (Jim) William Belson.
David is survived by wife of 57 years Louise Wynn Belson, sons James (Jim) wife Lisa, John, and Joshua (Josh) wife Linda, daughter Karen, and grandchildren Brooklyn, Dakota and Jackson Cauthen; Luke, Trinity, and Trent Belson.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Both services will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77077.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020