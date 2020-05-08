John B. Thomas

1937-2020

God called for John B. Thomas at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Kendleton, Texas on Sept. 21, 1937. He leaves to mourn his passing and celebrate his life his brother, Gerald Jenkins (Diane) and sister, Kaye Jenkins Sutton, daughters Yvette Thomas Titus (Maurice), Vickki Thomas and Erika Thomas all of Oakland, Calif. and many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to especially thank John's beloved church family at the Historic St. John Baptist Church on Emancipation Blvd for all the prayers and support during his illness and passing. As a faithful usher and member, he will surely be missed inviting people to "come on in". Due to the COVID-19 limitation, a memorial service honoring John's life will be scheduled at a later date.



