John Bland
1940 - 2020
John W. Bland
1940-2020
John W. Bland, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on July 9, 2020.
John was born March 20, 1940 in San Augustine, TX to Annie J. Teel and Andrew Bland. He relocated to Houston with his Mother and Dad, Argustus Horn at the age of eight. He attended J. C. Sanderson Elementary, E. O. Smith Jr., and graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High in 1958.
John was employed 53 plus years by Transport Workers Union of America, first on the local level and retiring in 2018 as an Administrative Vice President of Transport Workers International Union. Traveling/cruising was one of his joys and he traveled to every continent except Antarctica.
He is survived by wife, Betty Davis Bland; daughters, Dr. Debbie Nicholson and Fayetta Bland; grandson, Jordan Nicholson; and great granddaughter, Abigail Nicholson; brothers, Ronald Horn (Vern), Dwight Horn, and Christopher Horn; sisters, Sherry Horn, Monica Malone, Janice Sandel, and Cheryl Virgil; special brothers, Timothy Demby, and Anthony Reed; godson, Darrell Kepney (Casaundra); brother-in-law, Eddie Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Argustus and Annie J. Horn, and Andrew Bland; brother, Jerry Horn; and sister Shirley Bland.
A walk-thru viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd, 6 to 8 p.m. The celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11 a.m. (service will be live streamed at http://www.bethany1925.com). Both services will be at Bethany Baptist Church SBC, 7304 Homestead Rd., Houston, TX 77028 - Dr. Steve W. Hall Sr., Pastor/Officiant. "Masks are required".
Final resting place at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any remembrance be made to Coalition of Black Trade Unionist, (CBTU) Scholarship Fund, 2000 N. Loop West, Ste. 132 - Houston, TX 77018.
Final Arrangement's Entrusted to:
Duncan Mortuary, Inc.
"Service's Done Your Way"
5806 N. Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77028
713-672-8782



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
JUL
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Mortuary Inc
5806 N Wayside Dr
Houston, TX 77028
(713) 672-8782
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Deacon Bland was truly a blessing to the Bethany Baptist Church Family. God blessed us through his faithful service to our congregation and the entire Northeast community. Our prayers will continue for Sister Betty Bland and the entire Bland Family.
We love you.
Rev. Charles & Sister Jackie Hunter
Jackie Hunter
Friend
July 23, 2020
I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of John Bland during this time of loss. I've had the pleasure of knowing John as a friend and supporter of my business. What a great man! This is a tremendous loss to the world and he will be missed by so many.

May you feel the love of God through the prayers, thoughts and love from the hearts of those who care and share in your time of sorrow.
James Davis
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thank you for years of hard work, as an advocate for equity. Thank you sir!
Charles White
July 23, 2020
Bland Family:
I met John as METRO Facility & Grounds Supt. with union employees under my supervision; he was professional and very knowledgeable about company policies and procedures. John was tough but most of all very fair in handling union matters. After leaving METRO I came to know him as a respected friend, he will be missed and remembered by many. R. I. P. brother John R. I. P!

“Peace be Still”

P. B. J.
Dr. Paul B. Joseph-II
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to you and the rest of the family Mrs. Bland. I'm going to miss my neighbor and friend Mr . John Bland. May he rest in Peace
Rod Goodlow
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
A good man and a good trade unionist.
Dale Hoagland
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Prayers & condolences to the Bland Family.
Dorothy & Velma Alexander
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayers & condolences to the Bland Family.
Dorothy & Velma Alexander
Friend
July 22, 2020
Legacies in my view, are measured long after we are removed from our earthly existence...Mr. John Bland's contributions to Local - 260 will have generational effects.

We will long be indebted to your contributions and life of service.

Robert E. Garrett
Transport Workers Union of America - Local 260
Secretary-Treasurer




Robert Garrett
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Condolences to the Bland Family,
Praying for the family
Velm McCoy
July 22, 2020
You have my sincerest condolences Betty, Debbie and Faye.
May the love of God give you peace and may the love of friends give you comfort. I am praying for your strength for the days ahead. Know that in your hour of sorrow, you are not alone.
Willie (Billy) Patterson
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Debbie and Family
May the Lord be with you and your family at this time and bring you comfort, hope, and peace. You are in my prayers.
Jacqueline Livingston Patterson
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frances Yarbrough
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest well Union brother. Job well done. You will be missed. Sympathy and prayers are being sent to all who loved you.
Bessie Mansfield
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayers And Condolences Bland Family!
Ms.Joyce Boyd Beal
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Thank you for your kindness and dedication to helping others Mr. Bland. May you take your sweet rest with our Heavenly Father.
LaVincia Barnett
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to Mrs. Betty and family. Mr. Bland helped me many times throughout the years while I worked as a transportation worker for HISD; he was instrumental with helping to ensure that I received services when I transitioned to retirement. He will be greatly missed.
Brenda Barnett Miller
Friend
July 22, 2020
We send our sincerest condolences Sis. Bland and family. We have continously lifted you all in our prayers. Dea. Bland was an amazing person and inspiring. May God comfort your hearts in this time. We love you.
Rory & Kerry Miller
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lisa Walton
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Mr. Bland was a great leader and positive role model to many. He will be greatly missed!
I extend my sincerest condolences to the Bland Family and praying that God will embrace you in His loving arms of comfort and care during this difficult time. Reflect on and Cherish ALL the great memories of your dear loved one...always.
La Rosa Williams-Brown
Friend
July 21, 2020
CBTU Region VIII offer our sincerest condolences to Mrs. Betty Bland and family in the loss of your loved one. Region VIII covers Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Missouri. We in Region VIII will miss his wonderful smile, love and spirit in the fight for Equality and Justice. Rest well my brother until we meet again. May your legacy live on.
Jean Hervey
Friend
July 21, 2020
Blessed To Bless Others Praying for your family and truly thankful for all you done for me and others ❤Rest In Heaven
Pamela Johnson
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cynthia Young
Friend
July 20, 2020
RIP JOHN
Carroll Smoots
July 20, 2020
I met John Bland through out work with the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU). We both served on the CBTU International Executive Council together. We both were Presidents of our CBTU Chapter and we became great friends and often discussed the CBTU vision and agenda. My heartfelt condolences to the entire Bland family. John will be missed but not forgotten. Lew Moye
Lew Moye
Friend
July 20, 2020
Lew Moye
Friend
July 19, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Mr. John Bland Family. He was honest in his dealing and treated all who knew him with dignity and respect. Rest well in the arms of Jesus my friend.
Jean Hervey
Friend
July 19, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Mr. John Blands family and friends. A great man with a bigger heart will be truly missed. Please find solace in his memories.
Celia McGinty-Littlr
July 19, 2020
ON BEHALF OF THE ENTIRE THOMPSON FAMILY AND THE BLACK HERITAGE SOCIETY'S FAMILY WE OFFER OUR SINCERE CONDOLENCES. WE ALSO BESTOW PEACE AND GUIDANCE TO THE ENTIRE BLAND FAMILY.
REST IN PEACE AND POWER OLD WARRIOR!

BARRY THOMPSON
barry THOMPSON
Family
July 19, 2020
To Faye And Family
Please except my Deepest And Heartfelt Condolences in the Loss Of your Beloved Family Member Mr Bland. Please know that you dont grieve alone in this most difficult time. Because of the man he was and the many lives that he touched we grieve with you and will miss him too. I pray your strength comfort peace healing and understanding that God doesnt make mistakes, His Time is Not Ours, His Will And Control is Absolute in both the Spiritual and Earth Realm. He already knows what it will take for you in the transitioning days to come. I pray that You will stand on His Promise never to leave you alone. And if at anytime you feel that I can be of service to you, please dont hesitate to call for our Friendship has lasted and entered into a status of family. My prayer is that He Will Keep You Safe Covered Blessed And Protected Always In His Loving Care. Much Love Always Rosie and Family.
Rosietta S Moore Murray
Friend
July 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Ill always remember Mr John Bland, a great colleague and friend. Rest In Peace my friend.
Hubert Snead
Coworker
