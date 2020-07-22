To Faye And Family

Please except my Deepest And Heartfelt Condolences in the Loss Of your Beloved Family Member Mr Bland. Please know that you dont grieve alone in this most difficult time. Because of the man he was and the many lives that he touched we grieve with you and will miss him too. I pray your strength comfort peace healing and understanding that God doesnt make mistakes, His Time is Not Ours, His Will And Control is Absolute in both the Spiritual and Earth Realm. He already knows what it will take for you in the transitioning days to come. I pray that You will stand on His Promise never to leave you alone. And if at anytime you feel that I can be of service to you, please dont hesitate to call for our Friendship has lasted and entered into a status of family. My prayer is that He Will Keep You Safe Covered Blessed And Protected Always In His Loving Care. Much Love Always Rosie and Family.

Rosietta S Moore Murray

Friend