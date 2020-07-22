John W. Bland
1940-2020
John W. Bland, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on July 9, 2020.
John was born March 20, 1940 in San Augustine, TX to Annie J. Teel and Andrew Bland. He relocated to Houston with his Mother and Dad, Argustus Horn at the age of eight. He attended J. C. Sanderson Elementary, E. O. Smith Jr., and graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High in 1958.
John was employed 53 plus years by Transport Workers Union of America, first on the local level and retiring in 2018 as an Administrative Vice President of Transport Workers International Union. Traveling/cruising was one of his joys and he traveled to every continent except Antarctica.
He is survived by wife, Betty Davis Bland; daughters, Dr. Debbie Nicholson and Fayetta Bland; grandson, Jordan Nicholson; and great granddaughter, Abigail Nicholson; brothers, Ronald Horn (Vern), Dwight Horn, and Christopher Horn; sisters, Sherry Horn, Monica Malone, Janice Sandel, and Cheryl Virgil; special brothers, Timothy Demby, and Anthony Reed; godson, Darrell Kepney (Casaundra); brother-in-law, Eddie Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Argustus and Annie J. Horn, and Andrew Bland; brother, Jerry Horn; and sister Shirley Bland.
A walk-thru viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd, 6 to 8 p.m. The celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11 a.m. (service will be live streamed at http://www.bethany1925.com
). Both services will be at Bethany Baptist Church SBC, 7304 Homestead Rd., Houston, TX 77028 - Dr. Steve W. Hall Sr., Pastor/Officiant. "Masks are required".
Final resting place at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any remembrance be made to Coalition of Black Trade Unionist, (CBTU) Scholarship Fund, 2000 N. Loop West, Ste. 132 - Houston, TX 77018.
