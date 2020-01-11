|
|
John Gerard Bowman
1956-2020
John Gerard Bowman, 63, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a courageous 8-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on September 30, 1956 at U.S. Naval Station Hospital, Sangley Point, Cavite, Philippines. The son of a naval officer, his family then moved to Japan before settling in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Richard King High School in 1974, and then went on to Southwest Texas State University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated in 1978.
He was in the oil and gas industry, working contract as a petroleum landman at Mobil Oil Corporation where he met his wife Karen; they wed in 1984. He then went on to work for Pennzoil followed by Devon Energy before retiring in 2012. He is preceded in death by his father Leon G Bowman, U.S.N., mother Margaret V. Bowman, and sister-in-law, Joan Bowman.
Survived by his wife, Karen C. Bowman, Houston Texas; sons, Patrick N. Bowman, Houston, Texas, Michael E. Bowman, Seattle, Washington; sister, Cheryl Worman and husband Doug, Waxahachie, Texas; brothers, Thomas G. Bowman, James B. Bowman and wife Judy, San Marcos, Texas, Michael E. Bowman and wife Dianne, Houston Texas, Patrick L. Bowman and wife Cindi, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; sister, Kathy B. Hogan and husband Roger, Portland, Texas; brothers-in-law Robert M. Clements and wife Leasa, San Leon, Texas, Michael S. Clements and wife Helen, Houston, Texas; and twelve nephews and nine nieces.
The Bowman family would like to acknowledge and thank the Rock Steady Boxing program, who's focus is on improving the quality of life of those with Parkinson's, for their support and dedication in John's final years. In particular, Reneé and Jeff Battenberg for their personal dedication and commitment to the cause, and their friendship.
A visitation will be held 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 13,, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery. Memorial Oaks is located at 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77079.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memoriam to dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease (www.michaeljfox.org/donate)
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020