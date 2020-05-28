John Bradley
John T. Bradley
19-2020
John T. Bradley, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Waxahachie, Texas.
He was the President and Owner of Independent Plumbing starting in 1976.
John is survived by his wife, Jan Bradley; children: Robin Bradley and Terry Bowlin and her husband, Stacy; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Deacon John St. John officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in DFW National Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
J.E. Keever Mortuary (Ennis Chapel) - Ennis
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
J.E. Keever Mortuary (Ennis Chapel) - Ennis
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Keever Mortuary (Ennis Chapel) - Ennis
408 North Dallas Street
Ennis, TX 75119
(972) 875-3891
