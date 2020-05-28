John T. Bradley

19-2020

John T. Bradley, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Waxahachie, Texas.

He was the President and Owner of Independent Plumbing starting in 1976.

John is survived by his wife, Jan Bradley; children: Robin Bradley and Terry Bowlin and her husband, Stacy; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Deacon John St. John officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in DFW National Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.



