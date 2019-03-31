John Lackland

Brockenbrough, III

1930-2019

John Lackland Brockenbrough, III, 88, died on March 27th, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a long battle with cancer. John is survived by his wife, Mary Hanna Renfro Brockenbrough; daughters, Karen Key Selvig and husband Scott, Andrea Henderson and husband Richard; son John Braxton Brockenbrough; grandson, William Cole Henderson; nieces, Nancy Lee Williams and husband, Harlan of Waco, Jean Ann Mancil of Fort Worth, and brother-in-law, David Willis Renfro of Austin, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lackland Brockenbrough, Jr. and Ruby Key Brockenbrough; brother, James W. Johnson and wife, Mary Ellen Johnson.

He was born in Waco, Texas on December 14th 1930, attended local schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1949. He was a member of the famous "Waco Joy Boys" motor scooter club. He attended the University of Virginia during his college freshman year and three years at the University of Texas, graduating in 1953 with a BBA degree. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. John continued to love and follow Longhorn Football all of his life. He served honorably for two years of active duty with the United States Navy at CINCPACFLT Headquarters, Pearl Harbor Navel Base, Hawaii. Upon completion of his military service, John moved to Houston in 1956.

John married Mary Hanna Renfro of Austin in 1962…and again in 1998, Ha! They resided in the Memorial neighborhood in Houston. He was a member of Saint Martin's Episcopal Church since 1963. They are past members of the Saraband Dance Club and the Carribee Dance Club, and Houston Racquet Club. His business career was spent entirely in sales and sales management with several companies. He retired in 1999 after 21 years with C.E. Shepherd Company of Houston. John loved his family and close friends very deeply. They were his main interest in life.

John found a great deal of humor in everyday life. Towards the end he said it had been a lot of fun and he wouldn't change a hell of a lot of it if he had a chance to do it over.

John would like donations made to St.Martin's Episcopal Church or the Houston SPCA.

The family wishes to thank Memorial Hermann Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.

John's obituary may be viewed on IntegrityFuneral.com

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4th at 2 PM at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056 (www.stmartinsepiscopal.org). Reception to follow in Bagby Hall. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary