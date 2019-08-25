|
|
John Burton Jones
1947-2019
John Burton Jones, husband of Stella Mehos Jones, passed away on Friday, the 16th of August 2019, in Houston. He was 71 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published at a later date.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 20th of September, at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the full notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019