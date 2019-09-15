|
|
John Burton Jones
1947-2019
John Burton Jones died on Friday, the 16th of August 2019, in Houston, following a long battle with a rare form of Alzheimer's Disease. He was 71 years of age.
He leaves his wife of almost 45 years, Stella Mehos Jones; daughter, Alexis Jones and her fiancé Matthew Boswell of Los Angeles, California; son, Mark Jones and his wife Sara of Lake Cherokee, Texas; granddaughter, Lillian Jones of Lake Cherokee, Texas; brother, Bill Jones and his wife Sue of Rockwall, Texas; and many relatives and close friends.
Born on the 8th of October 1947, in Cassville, Missouri, the son of Manley and Emma Jeanne Jones, John moved with his family at a young age to Rockwall, Texas. Known to most as Johnny Jones (the preacher's kid), he was an accomplished student and athlete at Rockwall High School and part of the infamous 1963 State Championship Football team.
Upon graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, John became an accomplished international banker for First City National Bank in Houston. The job took him to many foreign countries, primarily in Asia. First City also led him to the love of his life, Stella, a fellow First City banker. Their marriage began with an adventurous assignment in London, England, where they lived for three years. Returning to Texas, John and Stella started their family in Houston, where they lived for the rest of his days.
John was a highly respected banker for many banks, including Coastal Banc and Whitney Bank, from which he retired. During that time, he was known for his work mentoring young, first-time lenders. He also spent a considerable amount of time helping children in need through his many years on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Houston, TX. John never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Besides his family and friends, John loved to spread his joy for the outdoors, music, fishing, and especially chocolate. He guided his children throughout many of their endeavors with his unique style of humor, intelligence, patience, and gentle nature. He also played a very active role in the Houston community. Despite having lost his vision early in his battle with dementia, John never failed to bring a smile to anyone's face. His sense of humor was one of a kind. He was a wonderful husband, father, "PapPap," and friend that will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.
The Jones family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the caregivers at the Silverado Hermann Park Memory Care Center for their love and attention to John during the last few years.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 20th of September, in the sanctuary of the Jones' church, Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston, where Beth Case, Caring Ministries Pastor, will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the narthex of the sanctuary.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to The Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; to The Boys & Girls Club of Houston, 815 Crosby Street, Houston, TX 77019; or just buy a chocolate bar for someone in need of a smile.
Please visit Mr. Jones' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019