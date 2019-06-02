John William Byers IV

1943-2019

John Byers died Monday at age 75. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Cooper Byers, son John, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Terry, and his two granddaughters Amanda and Jenna. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Day and her husband Rick, one niece and four nephews.

John was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, to John William Byers III and Roxie Gager Byers. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked in the airline industry, primarily at Pan Am. Throughout his life he was a hard worker, avid reader, skilled hobbyist, faithful husband and devoted father.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 4, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church located at 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail in Houston. Burial will be at a later date in Gulfport, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Houston International Seafarers Center, 9750 High Level Rd., Houston, TX 77029 (houstonseafarers.com) or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary