John C. Cangelosi, Jr., 78, of Missouri City, Texas passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1941 in Bryan, Texas to John C. Cangelosi Sr. and Anna Lee (Angonia) Cangelosi. He was a proud graduate of Dulles High School, The University of Houston and South Texas College of Law. He practiced law for over 45 years. He was the 1st Assistant District Attorney of Brazoria County, also serving Fort Bend, Wharton and Matagorda counties in 1973. John was a life member of both the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Fort Bend County Fair. He volunteered on the HLSR Parade Committee beginning in 1966. He will always be remembered for his love of horses and horseracing.
He is survived by his son, John C. Cangelosi III and his wife, Katherine "Kitty"; grandsons, John IV and Michael Cangelosi; sisters, Lena Jo Barber and her husband, Harold and Dorothea Cangelosi; his former wife, Sandra Cangelosi Campos; along with numerous extended family and friends.
A funeral mass celebrating John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City with burial following at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the mass.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
