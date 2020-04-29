|
|
John C. Delasbour
1940-2020
John C. Delasbour, expired (Friday) April 24, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 1:30 -2:30p.m on (Thursday) April 30, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Friday) May 1, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020