Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
John C. Delasbour


1940 - 2020
John C. Delasbour Obituary
John C. Delasbour
1940-2020
John C. Delasbour, expired (Friday) April 24, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 1:30 -2:30p.m on (Thursday) April 30, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Friday) May 1, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020
