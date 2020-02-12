|
John C. Werner
1936-2020
On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Johnnie Clayton Werner, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 84.
John was born on January 21, 1936, in Houston, TX, to James Werner and Ella Mae Reagan. He was raised in Houston and graduated from Reagan high school and then went on to the University of Houston for his undergraduate degree. He continued on at the University of Houston where he attained his law degree on June 4, 1965, and then practiced law for over 40 years. John, along with his friend Dan Matthews, started the Law Review at the University of Houston and was also a member of the Order of the Barons, an honors organization for law students. On July 3, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ruth Rodriguez. They raised three children, two daughters and one son, Rebecca, John and Linda. He was preceded in death by Betty Ruth on March 4, 1983. After Betty Ruth's death he married Brenda Louviere and two more children were added to the family, one daughter and one son, Tara and Ryan.
John was passionate about his family and friends. One of his greatest joys was having them all together at his home. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and a good party; and for a period of time he loved playing "cowboy", raising Red Brangus cattle on Dogwood Creek Ranch in Flatonia, TX. John was known for telling jokes and his big infectious belly laugh, for being a straight shooter and a fierce advocate for "doing the right thing" (his way of course).
John is survived by his wife Brenda, her two children, Tara Bennett (husband Frank) and Ryan Louviere; his children Rebecca Gross (husband George), John Werner (wife Lesley) and Linda Gammill (husband Brian); his brother James Werner and his eleven grandchildren, Connor, Reagan, Cade, Wilson, Grace, Bryce, Clayton, Claire, Gray, Julian and Aiden. And his beloved dog, Brody.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Cemetery located at 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Houston Junior Women's Club at P.O Box 19684, Houston, TX 77224-9684. Https://houstonjuniorwomensclub.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Werner family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020