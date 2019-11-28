|
John S. Cameron, Jr.
1926-2019
John S. Cameron, Jr., 93, passed away on November 26, 2019.
John worked as a Petroleum Engineer for the Railroad Commission in Austin, then for Tidewater Oil, Getty Oil and Texaco in Houston.
He was a charter member of Tallowood Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee and teacher. Later at Second Baptist he served as a Deacon and member of the 'Ticket to Heaven' Sunday School class.
John is preceded in death by his parents John and Ada Cameron, by his brother, Ray Cameron, and brother-in-law Bill Hardin. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Wanda; his daughter Debbie Roach of Franklin, TN; son, Scott Cameron and wife Peggy of Houston; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. A Memorial Service in celebration of John's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Auditorium at Parkway Place, 1321 Park Bayou Dr., Houston, TX 77077.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to 'The Winning Walk' ministry at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston 77057.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019