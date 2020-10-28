John Carlton
Dickerson, Jr.
1921-2020
John Carlton Dickerson, Jr., 98, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Bay City, Texas on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1921 in Houston, Texas to John Carlton Dickerson, Sr. and Susie Matthews. He moved to Bay City at age 16, and he has lived in and loved this community since then. As a member of the Greatest Generation, he served in the Coast Guard during World War II, training on the East Coast and then patrolling Matagorda Island on horseback, looking for submarines. He went on to become a rice farmer; he and his partner Oscar Rooth were named Outstanding Rice Farmers in 1957. His greatest joys were his family and farming. He married Joan Whiddon on February 6, 1954, and together they had Shane, John, and Jane. He and Joan became Nana and Pappy to their five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The grandkids could always count on Pappy for a laugh and some "sugar". There isn't a road in Matagorda County that he didn't know and love. Pappy spent his last days riding with family in his Ford truck, reminiscing on the land he had farmed and sharing the good times had with friends.
John is preceded in death by his daughter Shane Dickerson Carter, his parents, sister Ellen Jane Wilson, brother Scott Dickerson, and many friends.
Pappy will be remembered by his wife Joan; his surviving children, Jane Dickerson (Ben Carter); and John Dickerson III (Diana Mathis); his grandchildren Evan Wheat Manskey (Eric); Lauren Wheat Childs (Tyler); Mark Wells Carter (Erica); Caroline Dickerson Kunkel (Nathan); and Edwin Hawes Dickerson; and his great-grandchildren Owen, Kyle and Shiloh Shane; and sister-in-law Pat Dickerson; and many other family and friends. The family is thankful for the support of caregiver Natalie McKinney, and especially grateful to the Bay City Police Department and Allegiance EMS for their gallant effort to revive Pap.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Sam Steele. Burial will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Following the services, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at Nia's on the Square.
Pallbearers are Mark Wells Carter, Edwin Hawes Dickerson, Eric Manskey, Tyler Childs, Ben Carter, and Nathan Kunkel.
Honorary Pallbearers are Hadden Dietrich, Sr., Frank "Blue" Sliva, Simon Johnson, Jim Petersen, Lindsey Thompson, Jay Ledwig, Danny Andel, Lee Weathers, Max Cruz, Don Carter, and his great-grandsons Owen Manskey, Kyle Manskey, and Shiloh Shane Carter.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be sent to Shane's Rose Garden via Rotary Club of Lake Conroe Memory Park, P.O. Box 1252, Montgomery, Texas 77356; or to the First Presbyterian Church, 2216 Avenue H, Bay City, Texas 77414; or to the charity of your choice
.