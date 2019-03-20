Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
John Carpenter
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman St.
Houston, TX
John "Phil" Phillip Carpenter III
1953-2019
John "Phil" Phillip Carpenter III, 66, of Houston, Texas passed away on March 16, 2019.
On Saturday, March 23, 2019 a Rosary Service will begin at 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, TX 77018. A private burial will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UTHealth at https://giving.uth.edu/memorial or UTHealth, PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
