|
|
John "Phil" Phillip Carpenter III
1953-2019
John "Phil" Phillip Carpenter III, 66, of Houston, Texas passed away on March 16, 2019.
On Saturday, March 23, 2019 a Rosary Service will begin at 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, TX 77018. A private burial will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UTHealth at https://giving.uth.edu/memorial or UTHealth, PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019