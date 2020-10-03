1/1
John Chalmers
1935 - 2020
John Colin Chalmers
1935-2020
John Colin Chalmers went home to be with his Lord on September 10, 2020. John was born on October 15, 1935. He was survived by his wife, Shirley Chalmers; one son, Tom Chalmers; step-children, Cherie Newton, Trish Harrington, Mike Slack; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was a kind and a wonderful father and husband. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The memorial and graveside service will be held at Calvary Hill Funeral Home on October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at 21723 Aldine-Westfield Road, Humble, TX.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Calvary Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery
21723 Aldine-Westfield Road
Humble, TX 77338
2814433340
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Deeply saddened for your loss. Please accept my sincere condolences.
September 30, 2020
May God continue to be with family and grant you peace.
September 30, 2020
My condolences for your loss. May our loving God carry the family through their grief.
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
