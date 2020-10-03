John Colin Chalmers

1935-2020

John Colin Chalmers went home to be with his Lord on September 10, 2020. John was born on October 15, 1935. He was survived by his wife, Shirley Chalmers; one son, Tom Chalmers; step-children, Cherie Newton, Trish Harrington, Mike Slack; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was a kind and a wonderful father and husband. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The memorial and graveside service will be held at Calvary Hill Funeral Home on October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at 21723 Aldine-Westfield Road, Humble, TX.



