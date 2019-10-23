|
|
John Clarke Roberts
1937-2019
John Clarke Roberts passed peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1937 in Houston, Texas. John graduated from Lamar High School and The University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He put himself through school by roughnecking on off-shore oil rigs during the summer months and working during the school year for Jorace Men's Wear on the Drag; this self-sufficiency and inner drive would propel him forward through the remainder of his life. Upon graduation in 1959, John married his loving wife of over sixty years, Ann Gilliam. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Upon his honorable discharge he embarked on a career in a variety of industries including oil and gas, the marine transportation industry and concluding with almost 25 years of happily running his own company, Texas Environmental Products. John began his career in Houston working as a landman for Union Oil of California; a few years later he was introduced to Berdon Lawrence and spent the next decade helping to build Hollywood Marine into a substantial business as its Vice President of Sales. In 1992, John started Texas Environmental Products and from his mid-fifties until he sold the company a few years ago he enjoyed working and growing the business. John was a true friend – quick to laugh and equally quick with a joke. For many of his close friends being a recipient of his steady humor on group e-mails must regretfully come to a close.
John loved the smell of the salt air and had a lifelong love of the coast and its fishing and hunting. He built a bay home and he and Ann enjoyed many years with their close friends at the Alligator Head Club in Port O'Connor, Texas. While spending time at the coast he was encouraged by his close friend, Walter Fondren, to become involved in a fledging 501(c)(3) organization that was being formed to "Save The Redfish". He immediately signed up and became a member of the Gulf Coast Conservation Association (now CCA-Texas). He spent the remainder of his life volunteering in a variety of meaningful roles for the organization.
John was also very happily involved in his children's youth and high school sporting activities and enjoyed his participation in the early years of the Spring Branch Memorial Sports Association. This continued throughout his adult life as a grandparent and great-grandparent; PaPa was in the stands at most events for his three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann, and their two children, Julie Roberts Petri and husband Stephen Petri, Rick Roberts and his wife, Mary Roberts, and his brother David Roberts and his wife, Rui Roberts. John is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Jill Rouse and husband Weston Rouse, Stephanie Nixon and husband Chase, and Ford W. Roberts. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Owen, Harper and Reed Rouse. John was preceded in death by his sister, Neal Krause, and her husband and John's close friend, Don Krause.
A memorial service is to be conducted on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, Texas 77024.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Coastal Conservation Association – Texas at 6919 Portwest Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019