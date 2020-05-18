John David Coan, MD
1941-2020
John David Coan, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home on May 16, 2020 after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer. John, son of Elisabeth and Nonee Coan, was born in Norfolk, Virginia in the fall of 1941. His fond memories of growing up around Virginia Beach were moments that he would later endearingly reminisce about with his family many years later. John was always tremendously family-oriented; and growing up as an only child, his father was his best friend. As such, he chose to pursue his undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina, the Medical College of Virginia for medical school and Duke University for his residency in order to be close to his family. After his residency, John served in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix and in Germany and then moved to Houston to pursue his medical career in 1974. It was in Houston where John met his wife of nearly 45 years, Sharon, and they would go on to form a large and loving family. In Houston, John worked as a physician in private practice at Del Oro hospital followed by 10 years as a Radiologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center until his retirement.
John is survived by Sharon and his children Eric and his wife Byrony, Tracy and Philip, grandchildren Lily, Abigail and Elise, his brother-in-law Allen Pasternak and wife Joanna, dear cousins and extended family and other close friends whom he loved more dearly than words could describe. John's love of family and friends was easily seen by his eagerness and devotion to helping them navigate through challenges or questions associated with medical issues and beyond. He was a sounding board and a guide for the people he loved and will be dearly missed. Rest in peace with the knowledge that you were and will always be loved by all who were blessed with your friendship.
Graveside services will be immediate family only. Please make donations to either MD Anderson Cancer Center or to your favorite charity.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 18, 2020.