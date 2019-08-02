Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Collins Obituary
John Wayne Collins
1932-2019
John Wayne Collins, 87, Left this earth on July 30, 2019 after working as a union brickmason for over 50 years and building most of the buildings in downtown Houston. He raised 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He has many nieces and nephews, as well as, 2 surviving sisters. He loved golfing and fishing, but mostly loved his family. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00am, visitation 9:00am-10:00am, at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055. Interment, Woodlawn Garden of Memories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now