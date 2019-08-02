|
|
John Wayne Collins
1932-2019
John Wayne Collins, 87, Left this earth on July 30, 2019 after working as a union brickmason for over 50 years and building most of the buildings in downtown Houston. He raised 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He has many nieces and nephews, as well as, 2 surviving sisters. He loved golfing and fishing, but mostly loved his family. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00am, visitation 9:00am-10:00am, at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055. Interment, Woodlawn Garden of Memories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019