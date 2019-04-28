John David Carroll

1933-2019

John David Carroll peacefully passed away on March 28, 2019.

John was born December 4, 1933 in Dallas, Texas. He began his insurance career with Trinity Universal Insurance Company and was transferred to Houston, Texas in 1956 to head up their Surety Department. In 1977 he left Trinity to become an independent insurance agent. In 1980, John and his wife, Gil founded Carroll Insurance Agency which they owned and operated until their retirement in 2001. In addition to growing their agency into a successful family business, they also developed a passion for traveling the world.

John served his country in the US Naval Air Reserve. He was active in his community serving on the Board of Trustees and Finance Committee of Bear Creek United Methodist Church, was a Board Member of the Hearthstone HOA, and was Charter President of the Kiwanis Club of Cy-Fair, Houston.

Being with family was what he enjoyed most and always looked forward to family dinners and holiday gatherings. Before his grandchildren began attending school, he and Gil started an annual tradition of taking each of them, individually, to dinner on their birthdays. This special time has continued over the years and now includes not only the grandchildren but also their spouses.

The love of John's life was Gil. Their love and devotion to one another over their 42-year marriage set a shining example for all of the family.

John is survived by his loving wife, Gilbertine Mize Carroll, sons Gary (Nathalie) Carroll and David (Gennilu) Carroll, daughter Linda (Bill) Knecht, six grandchildren; Jason (Samantha) Knecht, Christopher Knecht (Becky Littlefield), Derek (Lacey) Knecht, Courtney (Trace) Martin, Elisabeth (Michael) Silva, and David (Stephanie) Carroll, eleven great grandchildren, sister Kay Carlson, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 16000 Rippling Water Drive, Houston, TX 77084. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bear Creek United Methodist Church, the Gilbert Mize Scholarship Fund, c/o Perryton Rotary Club, P. O. Box 615, Perryton, TX 79070, or the . Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019