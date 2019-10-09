Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lomonte's Restaurant
14510 Grisby Rd
Houston, TX
John Davis


1956 - 2019
John Davis Obituary
John Paden Davis
1956-2019
John Paden Davis passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019 due to heart complications. He was born on January 5, 1956 to Suzanne Paden and John Lester Davis, Jr in Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by his children, Ashley Davis, Blake Davis McGee(Allen), and Jenny Davis Cummins(Chris) and their mother, Marianne Wood Davis and his grandchildren, Marianne Martinez, Amberly McGee, Ashlyn McGee, Cade Cummins, Conley Cummins, Cason Cummins and Cash Cummins. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Davis and sister, Lee Ann Davis Coulter.
John Paden grew up in Alabama and attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He later joined the United States Navy and served our country for 10+ years. He enjoyed a successful career as a sales executive in the IT business and mechanical contracting business where he worked for several well respected, large regional contractors.
His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren whom he loved with all of his heart. He was also a big Alabama football fan and could often be found watching the game. John Paden will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with family for a celebration of John Paden's life on Saturday, October 12 from 2pm to 5pm at Lomonte's Restaurant at 14510 Grisby Rd, Houston, TX 77079.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider a contribution to the or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
