John Deleon
1925 - 2020
John Donelon
1925-2020
JOHN F. DONELON, age 95, of Houston, Texas passed away on Friday June 12, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
A full obituary and online condolences may be viewed and left at www.forestparklawndalefh.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
