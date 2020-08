John Richard Deming1940-2020John Richard Deming, 80, passed away in Houston, Texas on July 26, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.John graduated from Pennsylvania State University on June 9, 1962. He worked for Chevron for 30 years in petroleum, oil and gas engineering. He also received a Military Training Certificate in "Reserve Officer's Training Corp", and he earned his pilot's license.John is survived by his wife Aline Deming.