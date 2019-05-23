Home

Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Cambridge, MA
John Dorian Curtin Jr. Obituary
John Dorian Curtin, Jr.
1932-2019
May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Clark). Loving father of Maura Lundie, Margaret Begley and John D. Curtin, III. Dear brother of Peggy Hutchinson. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24 at 10AM in St. Paul Parish, Cambridge, MA. Visiting Hours will be Thursday from 4-6PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA. Interment will take place later this summer in Castine, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Hatch Community Youth Fund at www.thehatchfund.org For complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019
