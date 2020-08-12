1/1
John Duffy
1933 - 2020
John (Jack) Richard Duffy
1933-2020
John (Jack) Richard Duffy died at home August 9, 2020 in Chappell Hill, TX.
Jack was born on October 1, 1933 in Spencer, IA to Francis Ward and Alice (Peck) Duffy. Before high school, his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he graduated from Paschal High School. After graduation, Jack proudly served in the US Army. Upon his discharge, he took a job selling tickets at Union Station in Houston, Texas. He attended the University of Houston, steering him into the Insurance industry. In 1966 he started Mid-Continental Insurance Agency. It was there at work one day where he met the most beautiful blonde haired woman he had ever seen (as he describes her) who would go on to be the love of his life, his wife, Theoginia (Ginia). In 1971 they were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. For over forty-five years Jack took such great pride in the agency, especially when his two children joined in the business. He enjoyed each business relationship and truly valued each client. In 2011 he sold the agency to his daughter with the hopes of "retiring" although it was well known how much he loved working. He continued to work by his daughter's side until his death, still speaking with and visiting clients.
The passion of his life was enjoying his time on his John Deere tractor at his property in Chappell Hill. He would often be found shredding for hours or tending to the over 200 oak and pecan trees he planted by hand with his best farm buddy, Seferino Robles. In 2018 he finally made the move, leaving Houston to enjoy every day on his farm.
Jack is survived by his children, Michael and Brittney Duffy of Houston, Mari'brigette and Matt Swierkowski of Chappell Hill, grandchildren, Caden and Avery Swierkowski, Jack and Ivy Duffy.
He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Nevius, Kathryn Duffy, and Jill Rambo, twenty nieces and nephews, and sixty four great nieces and nephews.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Ginia, his parents, Ward and Alice Duffy, brothers Patrick and Michael, sister Marilyn Burt, brothers-in-law Tom Nevius, Charlie Burt and Lloyd Rambo, niece Jan Nevius.
Jack was a devout Catholic, often attending mass daily. However, due to COVID-19, a visitation will be held 7 am – 8 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. A family graveside service will take place in Houston on Friday, August 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in his memory to his grandchildren's schools, Faith Academy of Bellville in Bellville, TX and St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Houston, TX.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
AUG
14
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
August 11, 2020
