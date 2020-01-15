|
|
John House Duncan, Sr.
1928-2020
John House Duncan, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, the 12th of January 2020, surrounded by his devoted family. A native Houstonian, visionary, business leader, philanthropist and proud Texan, John lived a spectacular life and knew he was blessed beyond measure.
A more complete and detailed notice is to be published in the Thursday and Friday publications.
A memorial service celebrating the life of John Duncan is to be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 18th of January, in the Sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where Dr. Tom Pace, Senior Pastor, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Fellowship Hall.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Duncan's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Additionally, the family invites those desiring to sign the memorial book in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
