John E. Norris

1925-2019



Dr. J.E. "Ed" Norris, passed away on May 29, 2019, of complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease. He was ninety-three years old.

Ed Norris was born December 12, 1925, in Aberdeen SD, the son of Jean and Grace Norris. As a teen he worked on farms, in movie theaters and filling stations around his home town. He enlisted in the Army in 1943, at the age of 17, receiving training at the Army Parachute School, Ft. Benning, GA. In October of 1944, he was deployed to New Guinea, and in February '45 saw combat at Tagaytay Ridge, Philippines, with the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

Upon returning from the war he attended medical school at Northwestern University, Chicago, studying Internal Medicine, and during his internship delivered infants in poorer neighborhoods of the city for the Chicago Maternity Center. He subsequently moved to Houston to complete his residency at Hermann Hospital. In 1957 he joined the original nine founding members to form Houston's Diagnostic Clinic, where he served as an Internist, specializing in arthritis and rheumatology, until the late 1990's, when he retired.

In 1958, Ed married Margaret Jane Tatum, of Corsicana, TX. He is survived by three children from that marriage, John and Bruce Norris (of New York, NY), Jana Norris (Agoura Hills, CA) and one grandson, Billy Cole, son of Jana Norris and Stephen Cole. Following Jane's death in 1986, Ed married Amanda McPhail Maxwell, of Houston, who passed away in 2013. He is likewise survived by her children and their spouses; Charles and Julita Maxwell, Sarah and Michael Richards, and Alice Maxwell Reich, as well as two step-grandchildren, John Collin Reich, and James Carson Maxwell (all in the Houston area.)

Ed was a member of the congregation of St. Martin's Episcopal church for almost 50 years. In recent years Ed was a resident of Hallmark Senior Living where he served as Residents' Association President from 2015 – 2016. In his final year he received great care from many dedicated health care workers, among them Zandra Jarrett, Mary Lewis, Tandra Scott, Edwin Gomez, and Julita Maxwell. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary