John Elder
1926 - 2020
John William Elder
1926-2020
John William Elder, a kind and loving husband and father passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Lenox, AL on June 19, 1926 to Eva Mae Hanberry and Leon Edward Elder, both of Wallace, AL. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, Carol Douglas Elder of New Orleans, LA and his son, John William (Jack) Elder, Jr. of Houston, TX.
John was a graduate of Tulane University in New Orleans with degrees in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Shortly before retiring from Ethyl Corporation after 38 years of service, he graduated from South Texas College of Law with a Juris Doctor degree. Mr. Elder also served as an ensign in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Houston Bar Association, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and served faithfully for many years at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houston, TX. John lived his life as an example of his Catholic faith. His constant smile and willingness to help others will be missed by his many friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Dominic Village nursing home Unit 4 for their attentive service to John during his final years. Services will be held privately for his surviving family members in New Orleans, LA.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
