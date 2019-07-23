John Lester Elliott

1928-2019

John Lester Elliott was born on July 2, 1928 in Los Angeles, California, son of John Lester Elliott, Sr. and Mildred Clara (Mattheis) Elliott.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jennifer 'Jenni' Clough Elliott of Houston; son Peter John Clough Elliott (Michelle) of Colorado Springs; daughter Clare Suzanne Elliott (Anthony James) of Houston; sister Suzanne Elliott Zanteson (Leeland) of Pasadena, CA; nephews John Zanteson and Richard Zanteson (Sherri); Lori Zanteson; and grandchildren Caspia Dreyer, Aiden Elliott, and Marlowe Desmarais. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew William Zanteson.

John spent his childhood in California sunshine, growing up in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Glendale. Summers were spent camping with his parents, sister, aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. As a teenager during World War II, he volunteered as a firefighter in those same mountains (fortunately, there were no major fires those years). A veteran of the Korean War, John served his country as an intelligence officer in the Navy. He circled the globe twice aboard the aircraft carriers Lake Champlain and Hornet.

John earned a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Geology from the University of California, Los Angeles. His career in petroleum exploration took him around the world, to Europe, Africa, South America, and the Middle East. Most importantly it led him to Australia, where he lived for ten years, met and married Jenni Clough, and adopted two children.

As all geologists eventually do, John moved to Houston with his family in 1975. There he lived the remainder of his life, though visits to Los Angeles were frequent and visits to Australia occasional. John continued to work as a petroleum geologist, heading the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators from 1988 to 1989. John and the teams that he worked with were responsible for finding four billion barrels of oil in the Bass Strait off the coast of Australia and made major discoveries in offshore Guyana that have yet to be fully developed.

When he was not working, John spent his time cooking, playing tennis, gardening, hunting duck, attending opera, and viewing art. He enjoyed a game of chance preferring gin rummy and, later, dominoes, and he always kept score. On Sunday one could reliably find John reading the newspaper while dividing his attention between it, a football game (muted), and an opera playing at volume over the stereo. A true bon vivant, John loved to entertain in his home, which is filled with many beautiful objects he collected abroad.

A memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Amazing Place, or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019