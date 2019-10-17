|
|
John William Fedorko
1958-2019
John William Fedorko, 61, of Houston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Born January 11, 1958, in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the son of Maryann Fedorko and the late John M. Fedorko. He was the oldest of 7 siblings. On October 15, 1983 he married Jana Kneppler Fedorko.
He graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Hotel Administration. After moving to Houston, TX, he and business partner, the late Kelly Gene Cook, started a successful real-estate investment business which John owned and managed for over 30 years. He was always drawn to the ocean, especially Texas' Gulf Coast which explains his love for fishing and spending time with family at their home in Galveston, TX. He was an avid fitness enthusiast and enjoyed staying active. He was a member of the Houston Apartment Association for over 30 years and was a board member for 20 of those years. He was also a member of the Greater Houston Pachyderm Club and served on the board as treasurer for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Jana K. Fedorko of Houston, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Ryan and Loreal Sample of Pueblo, CO; son and daughter-in-law, John William Jr. (Billy) and Holly Fedorko of Houston, TX; son, Andrew James (Drew) Fedorko of Houston, TX; son and daughter-in-law Benjamin Adam (Ben) and Laura Fedorko of Houston, TX; grandchildren, John William III (Will), Kendall Beth, Mattie Kate, Maxwell James (Max); mother, Maryann Fedorko of Langhorne, PA; brothers, William (Bill) Fedorko of Quakertown, PA; David Fedorko of Eldersburg, MD; sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine and Steven Hoffman of North Wales, PA; Elizabeth and Robert Monahan of Collegeville, PA; Susan and Charles Tutela of Point Pleasant, PA.
He was preceded in death by his father, John M. Fedorko; and brother, Michael Fedorko.
A service was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bayou City Fellowship, 1400 Brittmoore Rd, Houston, TX 77043. Curtis Jones was the officiant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Bayou City Fellowship.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019