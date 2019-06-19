Home

John Fillmore Regan was born in Houston, Texas, on May 20, 1934, and departed this life in Houston on June 7, 2019.
Fill is survived by his three children; Charles Douglas Regan, Fort Worth, Cynthia Annette Regan, Canyon Lake, and John Claude Regan, Crosby, his sister Pat Pinkenburg and her husband Ron of Tyler, Texas, plus his brother Michael Regan and his wife Mary of Frankston, Texas. His sister Gwenlee Hieger preceded him in death. He also is survived by three grandchildren, Cody Joseph Regan, Wakeena Mae Real, and Kyle Jacob Regan plus lots of nieces and nephews.
Fill was very proud of his service in the Marines as well as having the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood.
Military Honors Services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019
