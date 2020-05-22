John Knox Flato1959-2020John Knox Flato went to be with God on May 17, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.John was born in Lockhart, Texas to Virginia and Edwin Flato. He attended Greenhill Elementary School in Dallas, graduated from Richard King High School in Corpus Christi before attending the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a BA in Economics in 1983 and a BBA in 1984. He became a CPA in 1986. In 1990, he earned an MBA from the University of Houston in Finance and Marketing. In 1998, he was accredited in Business Valuation by the AICPA. He then worked at Ferguson Camp Poll, PC. for over 25 years as an accredited business appraiser and forensics accountant.John was a serious intellect, passionate musician, voracious reader, avid sailor, Boy Scout Master, devoted father and husband. As a youth, he attended Camp Cheley in Colorado and earned awards for horsemanship and character. He played the guitar, harmonica, steel drums, tin whistle, flute, piano, clarinet, and loved spending time making music. John devoured books from all genres, but he especially enjoyed digesting and discussing history, philosophy, politics, and anything to get people involved or riled up. He studied the Bible and discussed at length the tenants of his faith. John was an active member of the Meyerland neighborhood, St. Thomas' Episcopal School, and First Presbyterian Church.Most importantly, John deeply loved his children Andrew, Nick, and Kate. He demonstrated his love by being a true participant in their lives. He was not always comfortable talking about feelings. Rather, he preferred to show his emotions, which ran deep, with his presence. His family gave his life a sense of meaning and purpose. He often took his children sailing, camping, skiing, horseback riding, and on other rugged, outdoor activities to appreciate the tremendous value of family. He also coached football, led Boy Scout expeditions, taught sailing camps, and volunteered at swim meets.For John, the water provided peace, reflection, and his most meaningful connections with his grandfather, father, and his children. He learned to sail as a youth at Corpus Christi Yacht Club with his grandfather and father who were also avid sailors. John was a competitor on The University of Texas Sailing Team and a member of Houston Yacht Club.John was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy. He is lovingly remembered by his children Andrew, Nicholas, and Katherine, mother Virginia (Jim) Joplin, father Edwin (Lydia) Flato, sister Monica (David) Etter, brother Franklin (Claudia) Flato, step-brother Edwin Flato, step-sister Rebecca Flato, in-laws Nancy (Sandy) Zinsmeister and Lucile (Scott) Record, and nieces and nephews William Zinsmeister, John Zinsmeister, Elizabeth Record, Hannah Record, Grace Flato, William Flato, Andrew Etter, and spiritual supporter Anne Marie Wallace.A visitation is scheduled from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Friday, May 22 at Earthman Funeral Home. Private graveside and memorial services will follow.In lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the John K. Flato Children's Fund for their educations. Checks can be made out to Franklin L. Flato with the fund listed in the memo line and sent to Broadway Bank, 20440 Hwy 46 West, Spring Branch, TX 78070.