John M. Flatten, Jr.

1935-2019

John Flatten finished his courageous fight with glioblastoma on April 26. John was born in his grandparents' house in Parnell, Missouri, on Sept. 23, 1935. He was the oldest of 6 children. His early years were spent in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he excelled in school athletics and became a lifelong Nebraska, Cornhuskers fan. in 1952,John's family moved to San Antonio where his father had been transferred with the US Air Force during the Korean War. In San Antonio, John graduated from St. Gerard H.S.,served in the Air National Guard, and graduated from St. Mary's University and its School of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 1960 and remained a member until his death.

John moved to Houston in 1965 and worked in various real estate capacities and as an independent land man. He worked in all parts of Texas and in several other states including California, Michigan, and Minnesota, and for a year, in Kazakhstan.

John was predeceased by his parents, Col and Mrs. John M. Flatten, Sr. and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his four brothers, Col F. P. Flatten and his wife, Tina; Daniel V. Flatten and his wife, Connie; Gerald R. Flatten and his wife, Carol; and Edward J. F. Flatten; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. With the twinkle in his eye and his tricks, jokes and joinder in their games, he was a favorite of theirs. His wide circle of friends attest to his gregarious personality and ready wit. He enjoyed dancing, skiing, cycling and second-guessing college and professional athletes and coaches. He will be missed.

John's family gives grateful thanks to his many friends for their unfailing cheer and support in his last illness. A private service is planned.