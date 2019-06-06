John R. Foster

1918-2019

August 9, 1918 –

June 1, 2019

John passed quietly, surrounded by family and caregivers, who provided him with loving assistance over the past few years. He is survived by the love of his life, Martha, whom he shared 78 years of wedded bliss and many more as school mates in Joplin, Missouri where they were both born.

Also survived by son Bruce Foster and twin daughters Ariel Montgomery and Anne Kay. He also had 6 grandchildren: John Foster, Meredith Johansen, Tiffany Housley, Meaghan Petrunic, Chelsea Lindley and Gavin George. John is also survived by 8 great grandchildren.

John epitomized the traits most closely associated with the "Greatest Generation," loyalty and dedication to God, country and family. He graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1940 with a degree in petroleum engineering and worked for Amoco his entire professional career as a geophysicist. His career took him and Martha through many challenging destinations from southwestern desert to the deep south. They lost count of the number of transfers in those early years and the multiple schools the children were introduced to.

In 1970, he began to work internationally. He and Martha lived in London for over a decade and Stavanger, Norway for 3 years. This provided many wonderful opportunities for global travel, new friends across the continent and a lifetime of adventures and exploration of worlds unknown.

He is remembered for his kindness, generosity, sweet nature, love of card games, creating beautiful gardens and the ability to fix just about anything. A profound sense of loss but a wealth of memories left to those who knew and loved him.

A private gathering will be held in Kyle, TX.

