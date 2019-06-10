Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church
Spring, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Jack) Frost Jr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John (Jack) Frost Jr. Obituary
John (Jack) N. Frost Jr.
1939-2019
John (Jack) Nicholson Frost Jr. (Jack) 79 of Spring, TX and formerly of Kansas City, MO and Scituate, MA passed away April 11th 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jack is preceded in death by his father and mother John (Jack) N. Frost Sr. and Alice (Young) Frost. He is survived by his sister Debra and his loving wife of 58 years Kathleen and four children, Melissa, John, Kimberly and Thomas as well as five grandchildren. Jack was a pioneer in the cellular phone business in Houston from 1984 to 2008.
Jack was a friend to all animals large and small especially his cats, dogs and in the past Junior, the rooster. An avid golfer, Jack played whenever and wherever he could but mostly with his friends at Raveneaux Country Club. Jack will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, TX on Friday June 14th at 11:00AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.