John (Jack) N. Frost Jr.

1939-2019

John (Jack) Nicholson Frost Jr. (Jack) 79 of Spring, TX and formerly of Kansas City, MO and Scituate, MA passed away April 11th 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jack is preceded in death by his father and mother John (Jack) N. Frost Sr. and Alice (Young) Frost. He is survived by his sister Debra and his loving wife of 58 years Kathleen and four children, Melissa, John, Kimberly and Thomas as well as five grandchildren. Jack was a pioneer in the cellular phone business in Houston from 1984 to 2008.

Jack was a friend to all animals large and small especially his cats, dogs and in the past Junior, the rooster. An avid golfer, Jack played whenever and wherever he could but mostly with his friends at Raveneaux Country Club. Jack will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, TX on Friday June 14th at 11:00AM.