John Lynn Fullbright

1949-2019

John Lynn Fullbright passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 after his long battle with cancer. John was a combat veteran in the 25th Infantry of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. John owned a private investigation firm until his retirement in 2012. John was also a devout servant to Jesus Christ. John had the ability to make a positive influence in anyone's lives that were lucky enough to know him by showing unconditional love and understanding.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen Jean Fullbright, his mother, Atrelle Fullbright and father, James Fullbright. Also, his sister, Margaret Fullbright-Davoody and brother, Jimmy Fullbright. John is survived in death by his sister, Eileen Levine and brother in law Bob Levine of Cocoa Beach, FL and sister in law Pennie Fullbright. He is also survived by his son's, Timothy, Robert and Blake, his daughter's, Sheila, Renee and Tracy and his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as Grand-dude; Jacob, Sarah Jean, Noah, Natalie, William, Jeremiah and Ryan Lynn. John is also survived by his nephew's David, Ferridhun and Keylan and many great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery on Friday, May 17th at 1:45. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Katy Christian Fellowship in Katy, TX and/or Saint Jude's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary