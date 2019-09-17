|
|
John A. Gallardo
1950-2019
John Anthony Gallardo went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1950 in Houston, Texas to the late Lawrence Gallardo, Sr. and Lucille Hernandez. Anthony attended Jeff Davis High School until he was drafted by the Army, where he served proudly and honorably in the Vietnam War. He then met the love of his life Sylvia. They married in 1980 and soon after moved to Port Arthur, Texas and worked at numerous refineries until he retired from Dupont/Invista with over 25+ years of service. During these years he welcomed two daughters and was very involved in every aspect of their lives. He was not only their daddy but was a coach, taxi, cheerleader, mentor and a motivator. He was their "#1 Supporter". He not only coached his daughters but also many of their friends and became a father figure to many. During his brief retirement he was living his absolute best life. Traveling with his wife by his side, socializing with many friends and reconnecting with long lost friends. Anthony made sure to attend as many Astros games as possible and you'd hardly see him without his Astros gear which he wore proudly.
Anthony is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sylvia Gallardo; daughters, Alissa and Sonya-Lisa; sister, Norma (Isaac) Ibarra; sister-in-laws Julie, Rosemary and Linda, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends to also cherish his memory .He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Gallardo, Sr. and Lucille Hernandez, sister, Rebecca Gallardo and brother, Lawrence "Butch" Gallardo Jr.
Due to his passion and love for the Houston Astros we will be sporting our Astros gear and encourage others as well for the visitation which will be Tuesday, August 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church 4918 Cochran St. Houston, TX 77009. There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019