John Morgan Garwood

1963-2019

John Morgan Garwood, age 56, died on February 25, 2019, following a brief illness.



He was born in Houston, Texas on February 13, 1963, the son of Nancy Runnells and Calvin Baxter Garwood, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Calvin Baxter Garwood III and wife Sally; sister Anne Garwood Conner and husband Tom; sister, Amy Firestone Goodrich and husband Hart; brother, Jeffrey Bryan Firestone and wife Heather; sister, Helen Runnells DuBois and husband Ray; brother, Clive Runnells III and wife Kathryn (children of Clive Runnells, John's stepfather); and numerous nieces and nephews. John was also survived by his long-time partner, Lynn Dalgleish. John was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brothers David Firestone and Pierce Runnells.



John attended St. John's School in Houston, Cardigan Mountain School in New Hampshire and the University of North Texas College of Music in Denton, Texas. He is remembered for his lifelong passion for music. He was a founding member of his longtime band, Mr. Ectomy, and participated in numerous other music projects over the years. John continued to play music with his friends until shortly before his passing.



A private memorial service will be held for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to support the TIRR Foundation, 4605 Post Oak Place, Suite 222, Houston, Texas 77027. Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary