John Garza
1957 - 2020
Dr. John Markou Garza, DDS
On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Dr. John Markou Garza passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 62. John was born to Dr. Alfred Garza and Urania Grillis Garza on May 8, 1957. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin and UT Dental School in Houston, Texas.
John was married to Linda Jayne Burkes Garza for 35 years and had three sons. John worked alongside his father before opening Vista Dental Center in Pasadena, Texas. John was an avid sports enthusiast and loved supporting the Texas Longhorns, Houston Rockets, and Houston Texans. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, softball, and riding in the MS 150.
John is survived by his son Joshua M. Garza and wife Lindsey, son Anthony Garza, son Daniel Angelo Garza, grandchildren James, Jacob, Laila, and Lacey, his mother Urania Grillis Garza; brothers David A Garza and family; George D Garza and family; sister Teresa G Squires and family; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Just wanted to extend my condolences to John's family. I am truly sorry to hear about John's passing. John's dad Alfred invited me to join his practice when I graduated from dental school in 1983 and I was very blessed to have had that experience and have always been thankful for the opportunity. Just want you to know I am praying for your family during this difficult time. Best regards, Carlos Garza, D.D.S.
Carlos Garza
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Johns family! Many warm, fun memories with John and Jayne dancing the night away!!. May you all find peace in your hearts during this difficult time. Love, Curlee and Carolyn
Kenneth Curlee
Friend
May 8, 2020
Love the guy.
John
Friend
