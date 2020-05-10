Dr. John Markou Garza, DDS

1957-2020

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Dr. John Markou Garza passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 62. John was born to Dr. Alfred Garza and Urania Grillis Garza on May 8, 1957. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin and UT Dental School in Houston, Texas.

John was married to Linda Jayne Burkes Garza for 35 years and had three sons. John worked alongside his father before opening Vista Dental Center in Pasadena, Texas. John was an avid sports enthusiast and loved supporting the Texas Longhorns, Houston Rockets, and Houston Texans. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, softball, and riding in the MS 150.

John is survived by his son Joshua M. Garza and wife Lindsey, son Anthony Garza, son Daniel Angelo Garza, grandchildren James, Jacob, Laila, and Lacey, his mother Urania Grillis Garza; brothers David A Garza and family; George D Garza and family; sister Teresa G Squires and family; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store