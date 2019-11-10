|
John Alfred Gray
1952-2019
John Gray, 67, of Katy, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born to the late Dr. Kenneth R. Gray and the late Delores M. (Belland) Gray on July 3, 1952, in Shelton, Washington.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Annette Gray; son, Kenneth Gray; daughter, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Gray; daughter, Mary Maldonado and husband Richard; granddaughter, Anne Marie Maldonado; brother, William (Bill) K. Gray and wife Paula; and nephew, Corbett Gray.
John was the valedictorian of his class at Shelton High School. He attended the University of Washington, where he received a B.S. in Chemistry and the Paul C. Cross Award in Physical Chemistry. He earned his Juris Doctor degree at the University of Minnesota Law School, where he was on Law Review and inducted into the Order of the Coif.
John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed taking vacations with his family, leading his son's boy scout troop, and coaching his daughters' softball teams. Growing up in Shelton, WA, John became an avid fisherman. He loved taking family and friends fishing at Lake Livingston and Matagorda Bay.
John had a long, varied legal career. He worked in the Dow Chemical Legal Department for 35 years, most recently in Houston, TX practicing Hydrocarbons, Energy, and Pipeline Law.
After retiring from Dow in 2014, John was a consultant at Hess and Noble Energy, retiring for good in March 2019.
Visitation will be from 2-5pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019, in the chapel of the Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77494.
The funeral service will take place at 11am, Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 5373 Franz Rd., Katy, TX 77493. A viewing from 10-10:30am at St. Paul's will precede the service.
After the service, internment will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079. A reception will follow at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, located at the cemetery.
Donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019