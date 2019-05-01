John Andrew Gutta, Jr.

1929-2019

John Andrew Gutta, Jr., age 89, passed away Thursday, April 25th, 2019. He was born in Schenectady, New York on August 6th, 1929 to John and Mary Gutta.

John proudly served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He met and married his wife Maxie Knight while in the Air Force and they and their two children, Ted and Vicki moved to Houston in 1957, where their third child Lori was later born. He was a long time employee at Waukesha Pearce Industries, Inc., where he retired after 38 years as the Assistant Secretary and Director of Industrial Relations. John loved High School sports, he was a past president of Northwest Academy athletic booster club and also supported Houston Christian High School sports over the years. He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America and served in many positons over 30 years, including assistant scout master and committee chairman of Troop 604. He was presented with the Boy Scout Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to young people.

John was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist church and faithfully served as an usher for 48 years. He received the Key Award from the Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church for his service. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 560. He loved all kinds of sports especially baseball, cheering on the Astros, as well as Texas Longhorns football and horse racing. John made friends wherever he went and maintained lifelong ties with many. He had a great sense of humor and loved hearing and telling a good joke. He loved animals of all kinds and welcomed many pets into his home over the years.

John was pre-deceased by parents, his sister Dorothy Parker, brother-in-law Ed Parker, his beloved wife Maxie, his son Ted Gutta, and son-in-laws Andrew Sansum and Ernest Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Vicki Sansum and Lori Brown, and his dear friend Emalyn Buchtien. He was funny, generous, kind, loving and he will be deeply missed by many.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 3rd, between 5:00 – 8:00pm at Pat. H. Foley funeral home 1200 W. 34th Street, Houston, Texas 77018. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00am on Saturday, May 4th and St. Stephen's United Methodist Church 2003 W. 43rd, Houston, Texas, 77018. Interment will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas 77077. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ( SPCA), the Humane Society or St. Stephen's United Methodist Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary