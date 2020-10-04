1/2
John Hernandez
John Gilbert Hernandez
1939-2020
John the Barber
John was born in Galveston to Ben and Marion Hernandez. When he was 13 years old, the family moved to Houston. John attended Breckenridge, Marshall Junior High and graduated from Jefferson Davis High School class of 1958. John became a barber licensed from Houston Barber College, a career that lasted over forty years. In January 1962, John married the love of his life, Engracie Hernandez, his wife of 58 years and nine months.
For full obituary information please visit www.Forest Park LawndaleFH.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
