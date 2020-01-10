|
John Ashton Holman
1939-2020
John Ashton Holman passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dallas, Texas on August 3, 1939 to John William Holman and Louise Maddox Holman Gibson, who preceded him in death. John attended Williamsport High School and graduated from Juniata College in Huntington, both in Pennsylvania.
He joined the United States Marine Corps in August, 1958 and achieved the rank of Captain while proudly serving his country for 11 years. Having an aptitude for languages, John attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California (an educational arm of the Department of Defense) and graduated "native - no accent" in Russian after a 48-week course. He travelled extensively through the Pacific and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
In 1969, John was recruited to join Electronic Data Systems, Inc., Ross Perot's computer services company in Dallas, Texas. John was quickly named Vice President of United We Stand, a small, elite team dedicated to help gain attention, and eventually freedom, for our American Prisoners of War (POW) held in Southeast Asia. Using his formidable language skills, John traveled the world following up on leads about POW sightings and information. One trip was with Medal of Honor recipient Audie Murphy, the most highly decorated combat soldier of WWII. Because of John's leadership skills, Perot frequently "loaned" him to serve on the Presidential Advance Teams for Nixon and Reagan.
In 1972, John moved to Midland, Texas to work in the oil business as a drilling engineer, drilling wells in West Texas and deep wells in Oklahoma. As an energy marketer, he traveled throughout the Middle East.
In 1992, John married Claudia Roberts, the love of his life, in Edinburgh, Scotland. After a honeymoon in Europe, the couple settled in Houston, Texas and pursued their careers: hers as a petroleum engineer and his as an energy consultant.
John was a man of generous heart and spirit, always ready to be a friend. He mentored many people during his life, always encouraging them to reach for their dreams and be their best. John is remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit. He lived his life to the fullest, traveled extensively, and was always grateful for the joys and opportunities of this world. He will be greatly missed by those all over the world whose lives he touched.
John is survived by his wife, Claudia; his sister and brother-in-law, Louise and John Moore; son John Holman, Jr.; daughter Samantha Holman; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Holman Simpson and Adrian Simpson; grandson Ashton Bryce Simpson and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him greatly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the () or to your favorite military charity.
A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20 at Christ Church United Methodist Church, 6363 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77381.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020