|
|
John Howard Boswell
1932-2019
John Howard Boswell, native Houstonian and one of the most experienced and best civil trial lawyers in Texas passed away on Monday, the 14th of October 2019. John served his country honorably as an aviator in the United States Navy.
A more specific and detailed notice will be published in Sunday's edition.
A memorial service will be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 21st of October 2019, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, Sunday's notice will also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019