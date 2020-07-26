John Peter Hunt
1948-2020
John Peter Hunt passed away July 20, 2020. He was the husband of Kathryn McConaughey Hunt. They shared 31 years of marriage together.
John was born to Frederick Andrew and Brenda Dicketts Hunt in Ealing, England on January 2, 1948. He came to the United States in 1963 with his family. John was an impressionist artist, with a love for the work of Vincent Van Gogh.
John is survived by his wife, Kathryn, son Paul Hunt (Valerie), brother Michael Hunt, Kathryn's children Sara Hixon (Larry), Vince LiRocchi (Alicia), Beth Baethe (Scott), Tony LiRocchi (Janine) and Linda Teat (Clayton), who also loved him dearly, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and his special companion, his dog, Girl. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Martin, granddaughter Lauren Teat, and numerous family members John loved.
A family Celebration of Life service will be held on August 1, 2020 at 9:00 am at His Place Family Church. In the interest of safety, there will be live streaming of the service at www.hpfc.online.church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Building Fund, His Place Family Church, 5302 Spring Steubner Rd., Klein, TX 77389. Friends and family can visit the website at www.carnesfuneralhome.com
to post remembrances and light candles in memory of John.