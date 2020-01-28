|
John Taylor "Jack" Hutchen, Jr.
1927-2020
John Taylor Hutchen, Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, the 24th of January 2020, in Houston.
Jack attended Texas A&M University, he also served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 and held the title of Corporal in the 46th Engineering Construction Battalion, stationed in Fort Still Oklahoma. He worked for Exxon Corporation in Houston for 40 years as a Data Processing Supervisor until his retirement. Jack was an active member of Second Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years as well as a choir member. He was a great craftsman, loved woodworking and made extraordinary pieces for family and friends.
Jack was known for his love of God, his family and friends and for his great sense of humor and heart of gold. He loved traveling the world with his wife, Ann, and one of their favorite destinations was Hawaii.
Jack is proceeded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Ann. He is survived by his daughters, Janet Zamiatowski and Debbie Sweet and her husband, Chris. Also his grandson, Travis Martin and his wife, Christa. Granddaughters, Shannon and Kristen Sweet, great granddaughters, Ruby and June Martin and Scarlette Burt.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock this afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 28th of January, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service and celebration of John's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 29th of January, in the Hankamer Chapel of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where Rev. Lee Maxcy, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Deacon's Parlor.
The entombment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit John's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may me shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020