|
|
John Jacobs, Jr.
1940-2020
John Jacobs, Jr., expired (Saturday) April 11, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 9-10a.m on (Saturday) April 18, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) April 18, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery. Rev. Carl Williams, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020