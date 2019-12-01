|
John Ware Jacobson
1932-2019
John Ware Jacobson, 87, died at home in Richmond, Texas, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Galveston on February 29, 1932, John grew up in Texas City and received his degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M. On April 24, 1954, John and Elizabeth Frances (Betty) Bess were married in Houston at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. He worked as an engineer and research director for Amoco in Texas City and Naperville, Illinois. Upon retirement, John and Betty settled in Richmond. A lifelong Episcopalian, John is survived by Betty, his wife of 65 years; children Frances Rickard (John) of Austin, Beth Rogers (William) of La Marque, and John David Jacobson (Dru Forrester) of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren James Rickard, Anne McGonigle (Josh), Catherine Woodin (Ken), William Rogers, Peter Rogers, and Sarah Jacobson; and great-grandchildren, Maddie McGonigle and Alester Woodin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road, Richmond. A complete obituary is available at www.emkenlinton.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019