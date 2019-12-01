Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emken-Linton Funeral Home
5100 Emmett F Lowry Expressway
Texas City, TX 77591
(409) 945-4444
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
806 Thompson Road
Richmond, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jacobson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Jacobson Obituary
John Ware Jacobson
1932-2019
John Ware Jacobson, 87, died at home in Richmond, Texas, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Galveston on February 29, 1932, John grew up in Texas City and received his degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M. On April 24, 1954, John and Elizabeth Frances (Betty) Bess were married in Houston at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. He worked as an engineer and research director for Amoco in Texas City and Naperville, Illinois. Upon retirement, John and Betty settled in Richmond. A lifelong Episcopalian, John is survived by Betty, his wife of 65 years; children Frances Rickard (John) of Austin, Beth Rogers (William) of La Marque, and John David Jacobson (Dru Forrester) of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren James Rickard, Anne McGonigle (Josh), Catherine Woodin (Ken), William Rogers, Peter Rogers, and Sarah Jacobson; and great-grandchildren, Maddie McGonigle and Alester Woodin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road, Richmond. A complete obituary is available at www.emkenlinton.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Emken-Linton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -