John Caffery Jones

1948-2019

John Caffery Jones was born on the 1st of August 1948 and died on Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019, in Houston.

He was born to the late Ward Tillman and Mary Caffery Jones. His grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. John Murphy Caffery of Franklin, Louisiana, and Judge and Mrs. Wiley Randolph Jones of Winnfield, Louisiana.

He was also predeceased by his stepmother Jane Adam Goodrich Jones and stepbrother David Goodrich.

John grew up in Houston and had many happy memories of that time. He loved to talk about the go cart his father built for him. Apparently it was a challenge to keep it on the sidewalk, but John managed, with his father following closely behind. He attended elementary school in Houston. The family moved to Alexandria, Louisiana where John graduated from Bolton High School. He then attended a special school in Plano, Texas. Afterward, his brother helped him get situated in Houston.

In April of 2005, John completed his 20th year of volunteer service with Volunteer Houston, achieving more than 15,600 hours of volunteer service. Mayor Bill White declared July 21, 2005 John C. Jones Day in recognition of his outstanding service to Volunteer Houston.

The Houston Texans honored John by naming him "Halliburton Hometown Hero." He was recognized at half-time during a Texan's game where Halliburton presented Volunteer Houston with a check in John's honor. This meant a great deal to John. He loved the Texans and he very much enjoyed his association with Volunteer Houston.

John was an LSU fan. He recorded all the games so he could watch them over and over. The Tiger Rag was his favorite publication.

John's family was very important to him. His happiest times were during his birthday celebration when members of his family came from Louisiana, Alabama, California, Colorado, New York and Texas. It was the highlight of his year.

John is survived by his sister, Judith Jones Werner and her husband David John Werner, MD, of Shreveport, Louisiana; his brother, Ward Randolph Jones and his wife Shelby Lowrey Jones of Houston; his stepsister, Lucy Goodrich; and his stepbrothers, Raymond Goodrich and Hart Goodrich; his nieces and nephews, John Donelson Werner and his wife Katherine Ballard Werner of New Orleans, Louisiana, Andrew McCarty Werner, MD, and his wife Christina Marie Notarianni, MD, of Shreveport, Louisiana, David Addison Werner and his wife Lexy Stratton Werner of Bronxville, New York, Mary Caffery Werner Brown and her husband Lloyd Andrew Brown of Shreveport, Louisiana, Bartley Eugene Tomlinson of Montgomery, Alabama, Nancy Jones Bush and her husband William Boyd Bush III, of Crested Butte, Colorado, Randolph Lowrey Jones and his wife Cristina Loftus Jones of Santa Monica, California; and twelve great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank John's caregivers for their kindness and devotion to him, especially Gwen Johnson, Latrisha Peters, Leslie Che, and Johnnie Lathan and his long-time, devoted housekeeper, Rosie Ayala.

The graveside service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, the 2nd of March, at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, 2202 Military Highway in Pineville, Louisiana.

Honored to serve as pallbearers during the services are his nephews who were named above.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Parish Hall at St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray Street in Alexandria, Louisiana.

In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, his family requests that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Volunteer Houston, 3303 Main Street, Houston, TX, 77002; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019