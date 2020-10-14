John Joseph Cash
1929-2020
John Joseph Cash, completed his journey on Friday, the 9th of October 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He was 91 years of age. He always had a lot of fun with his name "Johnny Cash," but felt his riches came from his relationships with his family and friends. A native Houstonian, John was born to Bernadette and Lee Cash on the 25th of May 1929. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1948 and attended the University of Houston after he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Society, the 50 Something Club, and the Goodfellow's Club. John proudly ushered at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for decades where he was a member since 1954. On the 17th of January 1954, he married the love of his life, Jeanette Anthony Samperi and they were married until her passing in 2017.
John enjoyed visiting casinos, traveling, and socializing with friends and family. No person could walk by without him asking them their life story from restaurant servers, to those who cared for him at the Belmont Village, to his friends. He always had the room laughing. In his early years, he managed Brazos Ice House and then became a health inspector for the City of Houston for 10 years. Eventually, he began working in the family real estate business. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Belmont Village and A-med Hospice.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Luke A. Cash, and by his great-grandson, Euston Worrall.
John is survived by his daughters, Susan Worrall and son-in-law Jim Worrall and Bernadette Josey and son-in-law Bret Josey; his son John Lee Cash and daughter-in-law Katie Cash; grandchildren Valerie Folsom and her husband Thomas Folsom, Matthew Worrall and his wife Lauren Worrall, Ryan Josey, Lauren Salinas and her husband Angel Salinas, Holly Josey, John David Cash, and Audrey Cash; and great-grandchildren Conner and Cecilia Folsom, Jaxon Salinas, James Josey, and Max Worrall.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from two until five o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 18th of October, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where a recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence at four o'clock. Those unable to attend may access the livestream on Facebook by selecting the "Join Livestream" icon on the Rosary Service on his memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday the 19th of October, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway in Houston. The mass will also be livestreamed and is accessible by selecting the "Join Livestream" icon on Mass of Christian Burial Service on his memorial tribute.
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, and for the safety of all, attendance is very limited and masks are required for entry to the church.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston. While masks and social distancing remain a requirement, there are no attendance restrictions for this service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in John Cash name may be directed to St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77007.
